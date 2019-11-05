NZD/USD technical analysis: 100-day SMA, 50% Fibo. restrict immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays above the nearly three-week-old rising trend line.
  • A sustained break of 50% Fibonacci retracement will recall August high.
  • Multiple supports surrounding 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 0.6330.

The NZD/USD pair’s pullback from 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) isn’t speaking loudly for sellers as prices remain above the near-term key support line while taking rounds to 0.6400 during early Tuesday.

With this, the 100-day SMA level of 0.6463 holds a high place on buyers’ radar. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of July-October declines, at 0.6430, may offer immediate resistance to the pair’s upside.

In a case where buyers dominate beyond 100-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6500 and August month high of 0.6590 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, pair’s daily closing below 0.6370 trend line support highlights multiple rest-points around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6343 and 0.6330.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s declines below 0.6330 could recall 0.6250 and 0.6200 to the chart.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6398
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 0.6395
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6358
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6464
Daily SMA200 0.6591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6466
Previous Daily Low 0.6389
Previous Weekly High 0.6458
Previous Weekly Low 0.6333
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6418
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6367
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.634
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.629
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6494
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6521

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

