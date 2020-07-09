NZD/USD taps 0.6600 mark for the first time since January 24

- NZD/USD added to its recent strong gains and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the riskier currency kiwi.
- Slightly overbought conditions on daily/hourly charts warrant some caution for bullish traders.
The NZD/USD pair shot to its highest level since January 24 in the last hour, albeit struggled to extend the momentum beyond the 0.6600 mark and quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair built on its recent strong gains recorded over the past two weeks or so and continued scaling higher through the early North American session. The upbeat market mood underpinned sentiment surrounding perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi, and remained supportive amid a subdued US dollar price action.
Despite worries over the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, the incoming positive economic data has been fueling hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. The optimism was evident from the recent rally in the global equity markets, which was seen as one of the key factors denting demand for the safe-haven greenback.
The USD remained depressed near multi-week lows and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which came in at 1.314 million for the week that ended July 3. This was the lowest reading since mid-March and offered further evidence that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic was probably over.
Given last week's sustained move beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark, confirming a convincing breakthrough a bullish flag, the ongoing positive momentum could further be attributed to some follow-through technical buying. However, slightly overbought conditions on daily/hourly charts seemed to be the only factor capping further gains.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.647
|Daily SMA50
|0.6301
|Daily SMA100
|0.6184
|Daily SMA200
|0.6334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6581
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6549
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.