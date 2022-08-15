- NZD/USD drops from last week’s highs around 0.6468 on risk aversion.
- China’s economic slowdown looming and bleak NY Fed Empire State Index underpin the US dollar.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hike rates by 50 bps on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD snaps five days of gains and tumbles from around last week’s highs due to a mixed sentiment, spurred by weak Chinese economic data, alongside a dismal NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index, which slightly weakened the greenback.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6369, after hitting a daily high at 0.6456, before nosediving towards the day’s lows at 0.6355, as traders sought safety ahead of the release of FOMC’s minutes on Wednesday.
US equities are treading high, lifted by big tech companies. In the FX space, safe-haven peers are in control after China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales data missed estimates. The PBoC reacted to the figures, slashing rates on its 1-year MLF from 2.85% to 2.75%, on growing concerns that the country will miss its 5% target by year’s end.
In the meantime, earlier in the US session, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for August got into contractionary territory, at -31.3 from 5 estimates, causing a hiccup in the US Dollar Index, which ticked lower to 106.000, before resuming its rally towards 106.405, up 0.69%.
What to watch
All that said, the NZD/USD outlook is tilted to the downside. However, with the RBNZ monetary policy looming and traders expecting a 50 bps increase, it would cap kiwi’s falls towards lower levels. For NZD/USD buyers is crucial to hold the exchange rate above 0.6395; if not, a fall towards August 1 daily high-turned-support at 0.6350 before opening the door for further losses.
On the US front, the economic calendar will feature the Federal Reserve Open Committee (FOMC) minutes, US Housing data, Initial Jobless Claims, the Conference Board Leading index, and Fed speak.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6369
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|0.6442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6283
|Daily SMA50
|0.6272
|Daily SMA100
|0.6442
|Daily SMA200
|0.6622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.647
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6418
|Previous Weekly High
|0.647
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6228
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
