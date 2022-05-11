  • NZD/USD is balancing below 0.6300 as fears of a recession in the kiwi zone renew.
  • Investors are on the sidelines ahead of the US inflation numbers.
  • The BNZ sees NZ’s economic development to halt in 2023.

The NZD/USD pair is falling like a house of cards as risk-perceived securities are being dumped by the market participants as uncertainty over the US inflation release is looming in the FX domain. The asset has been dragged below 0.6300 on expectations of higher inflation figures that will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to feature a jumbo rate hike consecutively.

The street is also expecting that the Fed could announce a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in June. Although it seems contradictory to the dictation of Fed chair Jerome Powell that a 75 bps rate hike is not into consideration. No wonder the renewal of the multi-decade inflation could leave no other choice for the Fed than to soar the interest rates.

As per the market consensus, the yearly CPI figure is seen at 8.1% while the core CPI that doesn’t include food and energy is seen at 6%. Meanwhile, the comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester states that the Fed won’t step back from the interest rate elevation program until it finds any compelling drop in the inflation numbers.

On the kiwi front, the situation seems worsened as the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has claimed that “New Zealand's economic development will come to a halt in 2023. It looks like higher inflation has started showing its colors now. The BNZ also stated that the risk of a recession in the kiwi area is increasing day by day. This may dent the demand for the antipodean further.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6286
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.658
Daily SMA50 0.6761
Daily SMA100 0.6745
Daily SMA200 0.6867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6349
Previous Daily Low 0.6276
Previous Weekly High 0.6569
Previous Weekly Low 0.6393
Previous Monthly High 0.7035
Previous Monthly Low 0.6451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6304
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6321
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6261
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6232
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6188
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6407

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

