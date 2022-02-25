NZD/USD surges above the 50-DMA at 0.6729 amid growing fighting between Russia - Ukraine

- The NZD/USD climbs 0.64% in the week.
- Russia’s attack on Ukraine extends for the third consecutive day amid reports that Putin’s open for talks with Ukraine.
- NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral biased, but the 50-DMA capped Friday’s upward move.
Friday’s trading session so far witnessed risk appetite improved as European and US equities trade in the green, ahead of the weekend on a busy week in the financial markets. In the FX space, risk-sensitive currencies like the antipodeans led by the NZD and the AUD gains, while safe-haven status ones fall. At press time, the NZD/USD surges, trading at 0.6730.
Developments in the Ukraine – Russia conflict
Russia’s attack on Ukraine persists for the third straight day. However, Russias Vladimir Putin reportedly would send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. The headline shifted the market mood positively, increasing demand for riskier assets.
It is worth noting that Bloomberg reported that Kyiv’s fall to Russian forces could happen in the next 24/48 hours. That could spur a swing in the market mood, increasing appeal for safe-haven status.
During the Asian session, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr crossed wires, saying, “We’re particularly concerned about inflation expectations,” considering conditions in Ukraine. The Governor also commented that it would “Keep the possibility of moving rates quicker if necessary.”
The US economic docket featured Durable Goods Orders for January, at 1.6% m/m, higher than 0.6% estimated. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE, rose to 6.1% y/y, higher than the 5.8% foreseen, while Core PCE rose to 5.2%, more than the 5.1% expected. Additionally, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final for February increased to 62.8, better than the 61.7
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD is neutral biased, though it is trading above the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6724, signaling that an uptrend would accelerate but would be subject to Friday’s daily close above the former.
IF that scenario plays as planned, the NZD/USD would be exposed to upward pressure. That said, the NZD/USD first resistance would be the February 23 high at 0.6809. Once cleared, the following resistance level would be the 100-DMA at 0.6850. Breach of the latter would expose January 13 daily high at 0.6890.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.673
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6728
|Daily SMA100
|0.6855
|Daily SMA200
|0.6948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.663
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.