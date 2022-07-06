- During the week, the New Zealand dollar is down 0.82%.
- The market sentiment is mixed as US equities rally alongside safe-haven currencies.
- The Fed to hike 75 bps in the July meeting, as shown by June’s FOMC minutes.
The New Zealand dollar drops for the second straight day but trades within the boundaries of Tuesday’s price action, just above the weekly low at around 0.6150s, following the release of the US Federal Reserve June meeting minutes. At 0.6152, the NZD/USD portrays a risk-off mood in the FX space, though US equities are rising.
NZD/USD drops due to risk-off mood and a strong US dollar
The kiwi has been under downward pressure as well as most G8 currencies. A buoyant greenback courtesy of worldwide recession fears, another China coronavirus outbreak, and elevated inflation spurred safe-haven flows since Tuesday. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s performance vs. six currencies, rose above the 107.000 mark for the first time since December 2002, reaching a 20-year high at 107.264.
Concerning the awaited US Federal Reserve’s minutes, FOMC pledged to its hawkish posture, and policymakers agreed that a 75 bps rate hike is warranted. Fed officials noted that even a “more restrictive stance” could be appropriate if inflation prevails while acknowledging that economic growth risks are skewed to the downside.
In the meantime, the US 2s-10s yield curve has remained inverted since Tuesday late in the North American session. Analysts at ING commented, “Inverted yield curves are typically bad news for pro-growth currencies (commodity exporters + Europe & Asia ex-Japan) and typically good news for the dollar and the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. This environment looks set to continue over the summer months as the Fed continues to push ahead with tightening.”
Elsewhere, an absent New Zealand economic docket left NZD/USD traders adrift to US economic data and market sentiment.
Earlier during the New York session, the US docket featured S&P Global and US ISM Services and Composite PMIs, with figures beating expectations but trailing previous readings. That illustrates a gloomy scenario as the US economic growth slows down.
The week ahead, the US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change, Initial Jobless Claims, and Fed speakers on Thursday.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6152
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6175
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.629
|Daily SMA50
|0.6376
|Daily SMA100
|0.6598
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6227
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6124
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6327
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
