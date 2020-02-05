NZD/USD struggles to hold above 0.6500 as DXY climbs above 98

- Unemployment Rate in New Zealand fell to 4% in fourth quarter.
- Broad-based USD strength keeps pair's gains limited on Wednesday.
- Coming up: ADP Employment Change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI from US.
The NZD/USD pair received a boost from the upbeat employment data from New Zealand and easing coronavirus fears on Wednesday and advanced to a daily high of 0.6503 before starting to consolidate its gains ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 0.6495.
NZD capitalizes on jobs report
The data published by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the Unemployment Rate in the fourth quarter dropped unexpectedly to 4% from 4.2% and helped the kiwi outperform its rivals.
Commenting on the data, "overall, today’s results will be a positive surprise for the Reserve Bank in terms of its two mandates: price stability and supporting maximum sustainable employment," said Westpac analysts. "That will leave next week’s Monetary Policy Statement attempting the strike a balance between a stronger picture of the domestic economy and the rapidly developing risks in the global environment."
On the other hand, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to help the greenback preserve its strength. The 10-year US T-bond yield added nearly 5% on Tuesday and is up 2% on Wednesday, allowing the US Dollar Index to push beyond 98 for the first time since January 29th.
In the second half of the day, ADP Employment Change, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Markit Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6492
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6577
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.6469
|Daily SMA200
|0.6507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly High
|0.661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6453
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3050 after revised UK services PMI beat expectations with 53.9 points. Hopes for a breakthrough on the coronavirus disease is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The pair is unable to take advantage of optimism in battling the coronavirus outbreak nor upbeat EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.