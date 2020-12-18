NZD/USD struggles to get back above 0.7150 as wounded US dollar claws back

- NZD/USD gains have been capped by the 0.7150 level on Friday amid a minor recovery in USD.
- USD looks likely to close in the green for the first time this week, with DXY consolidating just above the 90.00 level.
NZD/USD has traded largely as a function of USD dollar flows on Friday and given a broad pick up in USD strength, has struggled to rally beyond the 0.7150 mark. The pair remains well supported above the 0.7100 level, however, and currently trades in the 0.7130s.
USD perks up
After four straight days of selling that took the Dollar Index (DXY) from starting the week just under 91.00 and hitting lows of the week in the 89.70s, the US dollar is finally finding some respite into the weekend and DXY has managed to clamber back above the 90.00 level (just).
Broadly upbeat remarks from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida (who is seen by many as “the brains” at the Fed, given he is the most senior member with a background in the study of economics, as opposed to Jerome Powell who is a lawyer by trade), have failed to stir much of a reaction, likely given the fact that the vast majority of market participants have already left for the weekend and not even seen his remarks. He made very little reference to near-term Covid-19 induced economic pain and instead sounded more upbeat on the longer-term outlook for 2021. Moreover, he expressed contentment with the Fed’s policy on hold as is (which might disappoint growing market expectations for action via tweaks to the bank’s QE programme in January).
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7043
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.6741
|Daily SMA200
|0.6488
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7172
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7083
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.