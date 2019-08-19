NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on risk-on flows, stays in red above 0.64

- US Commerce Secretary Ross confirms 90-day extension to Huawei ban.
- US Dollar Index stays in consolidation following last week's rally.
- Subdued trading action likely to continue in absence of macroeconomic data releases.
After posting weekly losses for the fourth straight week last Friday, the NZD/USD pair started the new week in a calm manner and is now having a tough time setting its next near-term direction. As of writing, the pair was down 10 pips on the day at 0.6417.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross today said that they will be delaying the ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei to buy supplies from US companies for 90 days. However, the fact that Reuters on Saturday reported on that matter citing Commerce Department sources caused the market reaction to stay muted and didn't allow the trade-sensitive Kiwi to gather strength.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and investors are likely to stay focused on the headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute.
Coming up later this week
On Tuesday, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade auction in New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Meanwhile, Statistics New Zealand earlier today reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in the second quarter rose 0.5% on a quarterly basis following the 0.5% decline recorded in the first quarter but did little to nothing to impact the pair's action.
Later this week, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and retail sales data from New Zealand on Thursday are likely to bring the volatility back to markets.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6552
|Daily SMA50
|0.6605
|Daily SMA100
|0.662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6452
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6422
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.