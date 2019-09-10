NZD/USD struggles to break through 0.6440-45 horizontal resistance

- A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment exerts some pressure.
- The USD further extracts additional support from rising US bond yields.
- US-China trade optimism seemed to help limit any meaningful downside.
The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to near four-week tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still comfortably above the 0.6400 handle.
The pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 0.6440-45 horizontal resistance, with a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefitting the US Dollar's safe-haven status and driving some flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.
Risk-off mood/a modest USD strength weigh
Adding to this, a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, exerted some additional downward pressure and collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback of around 20-pips, though bears seemed lacking strong conviction.
The recent optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade negotiations, confirmed by the US President Donald Trump on Monday, might continue to lend some support to commodity-linked currencies and turn out to be one of the key factors that should limit deeper losses.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday and hence, the broader market risk sentiment, coupled with the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6424
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6385
|Daily SMA50
|0.6532
|Daily SMA100
|0.656
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6412
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6269
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6477
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
