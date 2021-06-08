NZD/USD struggles near session lows, bulls trying to defend 0.7200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD witnessed some selling on Tuesday and snapped two days of the winning streak.
  • Concerns about rising inflationary pressure underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
  • A sorter risk tone also contributed to the offered tone surrounding the perceived riskier kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and dropped to the 0.7200 mark, or fresh daily lows in the last hour.

Having struggled to make it through the 0.7240-45 resistance zone, the NZD/USD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a major part of the previous day's positive move. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak and was pressured by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.

Friday's softer NFP print tempered market expectations that the Fed could begin tapering its asset-purchases sooner rather than later. That said, worries over rising inflationary pressure held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the USD, rather prompted some intraday short-covering move.

The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, instead took cues from a softer tone around the equity markets. This was seen as another factor that benefited the greenback's relative safe-haven status and further acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier kiwi.

Market participants now look forward to a relatively thin US economic docket, featuring the release of Trade Balance figures and JOLTS Job Openings later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7213
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.7232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7224
Daily SMA50 0.7173
Daily SMA100 0.7183
Daily SMA200 0.7022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7244
Previous Daily Low 0.7191
Previous Weekly High 0.7289
Previous Weekly Low 0.7126
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7211
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7201
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7169
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7148
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7275
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7307

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Ask any questions about trading!

Join Actionable Trade Ideas webinars every week!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 ahead of German ZEW data

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 ahead of German ZEW data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is due out shortly and US JOLTs job reopenings are scheduled afterward. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns

GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery

XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery

Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.

Gold News

Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days

Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days

Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.

Read more

Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back

Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back

The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures