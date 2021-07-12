NZD/USD struggles near daily lows, just above mid-0.6900s

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around NZD/USD on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and undermined kiwi.
- Hawkish Fed expectations benefitted the USD and contributed to the selling bias.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 0.6965-60 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to levels just above the key 0.7000 psychological mark and came under some fresh selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week. The NZD/USD pair has now eroded a part of Friday's goodish recovery move from YTD lows and was pressured by a combination of factors.
Worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier kiwi and capped the upside for the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the risk-off mood, along with expectations that the Fed could be moving towards tightening its monetary policy underpinned the safe-haven US dollar. This was seen as another factor that exerted some additional pressure on the NZD/USD pair and contributed to the intraday decline of around 45-50 pips from daily swing highs.
The market focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Tuesday. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday should provide fresh clues about the US central bank's policy outlook and influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
It is worth recalling that the June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. Hence, any further hawkish hints will be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD bulls and set the stage for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recent decline.
In the meantime, development surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and the USD demand. This should assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on Monday amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6969
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7022
|Daily SMA50
|0.714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7146
|Daily SMA200
|0.7068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7005
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7098
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.