NZD/USD struggles near daily lows, around mid-0.6900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD met with some fresh supply on Thursday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
  • COVID-19 jitters, a modest pickup in the USD demand both contributed to the intraday selling bias.

The NZD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, around mid-0.6900s.

The pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish intraday positive move from sub-0.6900 levels – closer to the lowest level since November 2020. Investors remained worried about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, along with the emergence of some fresh US dollar buying, exerted some pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

Following the previous day's pullback from over three-and-half-month tops, the USD was back in demand and was supported by a further move up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady near weekly tops and remained closer to the 1.30% threshold. This helped offset a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven USD.

Market participants now look forward to the highly-anticipated European Central Bank meeting, which might infuse some volatility in the markets. Apart from this, the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data – might influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6953
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.6972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6996
Daily SMA50 0.71
Daily SMA100 0.7119
Daily SMA200 0.7082
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6978
Previous Daily Low 0.6894
Previous Weekly High 0.7046
Previous Weekly Low 0.6917
Previous Monthly High 0.7289
Previous Monthly Low 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6946
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7086

 

 

