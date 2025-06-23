NZD/USD struggles below mid-0.5900s/monthly low as traders await Iran’s response to US strikes

- NZD/USD attracts sellers for the third straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rising geopolitical tensions boost the safe-haven USD on the back of the Fed’s hawkish pause.
- Bets more RBNZ rate cuts, trade-related uncertainties, and a weaker risk tone undermine the NZD.
The NZD/USD pair opens with a modest bearish gap at the start of a new week and moves further away from the year-to-date peak, around the 0.6100 neighborhood touched last Monday. Spot prices drop to a fresh monthly low, around the 0.5930 region during the Asian session, and seem vulnerable to slide further amid the anti-risk flow.
The US joined Israel in the military action against Iran and bombed three nuclear facilities on Sunday. As investors await Iran's response to US strikes, concerns about a further escalation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East take its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, is seen driving safe-haven flows towards the US Dollar (USD) and undermining demand for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
Meanwhile, the USD drew additional support from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish signals last week. In fact, the Fed retained the forecast for two rate cuts in 2025 but trimmed the outlook for rate cuts in 2026 and 2027. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), on the other hand, is expected to lower borrowing costs further amid lower inflation and the economic headwinds from US tariffs.
Even from a technical perspective, last week's breakdown through the lower boundary of a short-term trading range and a close below the 0.6000 psychological mark suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. This, in turn, backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move as traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMIs for a fresh impetus.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.37%
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|0.23%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.37%
|0.16%
|0.29%
|0.40%
|0.55%
|0.51%
|0.35%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.16%
|0.16%
|0.23%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|0.19%
|JPY
|0.13%
|-0.29%
|-0.16%
|0.13%
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.06%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.40%
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|0.24%
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|-0.55%
|-0.39%
|-0.32%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.51%
|-0.35%
|-0.32%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.35%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|0.20%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
