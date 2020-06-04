  • NZD/USD four-day rally from 0.6185 extends to four-month highs at 0.6478.
  • The pair pulls back to 0.6445 area with the US picking up.
  • Above 0.6488, the NZD could reach 0.6515 and 0.6576 – Credit Suisse.

 

The New Zealand dollar has extended its rally against the USD for the fourth consecutive day to hit fresh four-month highs at 0.6478 before pulling back below March’s high at 0.6447 with the US dollar trimming losses.

NZD spikes higher with the US dollar losing ground

The kiwi appreciated above the 0.6447 level on early US session with the US dollar losing its footing after the European Central Bank announced a larger than expected increase on its COVID-19 stimulus package. The ECB offered a fresh push to the previous day's risk sentiment, sending the US dollar to session lows.

The uptrend, however, seems to have lacked follow-through, as the pair retreated to the mid-range of 0.6400, shortly afterwards. The greenback is picking up with the risk sentiment losing steam and US equity markets turning into negative territory.

 

NZD/USD: Above 0.6488, the pair might extend towards 0.6515 and 0.6576 – Credit Suisse

According to the FX analysis team at Credit Suisse, a clear break of 0.6488 would pave the path towards 0.6515 before 0.6576, “We see resistance at the 78.6% retracement of the 2020 fall at 0.6481/88, ahead of a move back to the 50% retracement of the 2017/2020 fall at 0.6514, where we would expect to see fresh sellers at first. Above here could see momentum accelerate even further with resistance next at the 2014 downtrend at 0.6576, where we would expect to see another effort to cap.”

NZD/USD key levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.645
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.6418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6138
Daily SMA50 0.6063
Daily SMA100 0.6189
Daily SMA200 0.6316
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6444
Previous Daily Low 0.636
Previous Weekly High 0.6241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6083
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6392
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.637
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6286
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6454
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6491
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6539

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery. 

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

