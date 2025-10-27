TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD strengthens on trade optimism, Fed rate cut expectations

  • The New Zealand Dollar strengthens, supported by optimism over a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
  • Investors anticipate an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this week.
  • The US Dollar remains under pressure ahead of the FOMC meeting and the Trump–Xi summit scheduled for Thursday.
NZD/USD strengthens on trade optimism, Fed rate cut expectations
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD holds firm at the start of the week, trading around 0.5760 at the time of writing, up 0.25% on Monday. Improved sentiment between the United States (US) and China is supporting the Kiwi, often viewed as a barometer of Chinese growth.

The world’s two largest economies announced that they had reached a framework agreement on trade ahead of Thursday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, China agreed to ease restrictions on rare earth exports and purchase significant volumes of US soybeans, in exchange for Trump withdrawing his threat to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods. China’s chief negotiator, Li Chenggang, said that both sides had reached a “preliminary consensus,” adding that each country will now go through internal approval procedures.

Easing trade tensions is expected to support demand for commodity and Asia-linked currencies, particularly the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), whose performance is closely tied to China, New Zealand’s main trading partner.

On the US side, attention now turns to the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Markets broadly expect a 25 basis-point rate cut, which would be the second consecutive one, bringing the target range down to 3.75%-4.00%. This dovish outlook continues to weigh on the US Dollar (USD), already weakened by internal debates among Fed policymakers over the future path of rates.

Fed officials remain divided. Some advocate for a quicker easing to counter a softening labor market, while others warn against cutting too aggressively as inflation remains above the 2% target. Any hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the meeting could temporarily support the Greenback.

Overall, the combination of renewed trade optimism and expectations of lower US interest rates continues to favor the NZD/USD pair, which could remain supported as long as the Fed’s dovish stance and constructive dialogue between Washington and Beijing persist.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%-0.16%0.12%0.02%-0.63%-0.25%0.02%
EUR0.06%-0.06%0.20%0.10%-0.53%-0.18%0.14%
GBP0.16%0.06%0.27%0.17%-0.45%-0.12%0.19%
JPY-0.12%-0.20%-0.27%-0.11%-0.76%-0.36%-0.09%
CAD-0.02%-0.10%-0.17%0.11%-0.64%-0.26%0.04%
AUD0.63%0.53%0.45%0.76%0.64%0.35%0.66%
NZD0.25%0.18%0.12%0.36%0.26%-0.35%0.29%
CHF-0.02%-0.14%-0.19%0.09%-0.04%-0.66%-0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD struggles to extend the recovery past 1.1650

EUR/USD looks to extend its positive streak at the beginning of the week, trading well above the 1.1600 barrier, although with gains so far capped by the 1.1650 zone. Hopes of progress on the US-China trade front lend legs to the risk-on mood and sponsor the pair’s uptick amid the mild selling bias in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD gives away gains, back to 1.3320

GBP/USD now loses part of its initial upside impulse and slips back toward the 1.3320 region on Monday. Cable’s knee-jerk comes on the back of some rebound in the Greenback, as investors continue to assess developments on the US-China trade front. Domestically, renewed concerns over the UK budget are expected to keep the quid under scrutiny.

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold battling to retain the $4,000 mark

Gold remains under heavy selling pressure in quite a negative the start to the week, receding below the $4,000 mark per troy ounce and hitting fresh two-week troughs. Meanwhile, the risk-on sentiment dominates markets, leaving the precious metal struggling to attract demand as optimism grows over a potential US–China trade deal later this week.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The Great Debasement Trade: Declining trust in the US Dollar drives investors to Gold, Bitcoin

The US Dollar (USD), the global trade settlement currency, is losing trust among investors and international holders of US sovereign debt, as indicated by the shift to alternatives such as Gold or Bitcoin (BTC). 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers