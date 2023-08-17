NZD/USD stops the bleeding, still vulnerable below 0.6000

- NZD/USD trades flat near 0.5930 after a consecutive week of losses.
- US Treasury yields are edging higher after hawkish FOMC minutes.
- Governor Orr from the RBNZ commented that a mild recession is needed.
On Thursday, the NZD/USD traded with mild losses near 0.5930. On the one hand, the US reported Jobless Claims data from the second week of August and seemed to get traction on the back of higher US yields after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the July meeting. On the other hand, the NZD trades weak against most of its rivals amid the spooky outlook given by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Governor.
On the data front, Jobless Claims for the second week of August came in lower than expected at 239,000 vs the 240,000 expected and lower from the previous weekly reading of 250,000. In addition, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s (Fed) manufacturing index came in higher than expected at 12 vs the expectations of -10.
What is driving to the upside, the USD is the US 10-year bond yield rising to its highest level since October 2022 at 4.28% while the other othe shorter-term yields stand at monthly highs with the 2 and 5-year rates at 4.95% and 4.40%, respectively. This could be attributed to higher tightening expectations for the Fed as the US economy holds firm, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the July meeting showed that members were concerned with the upside risks of inflation and left the door open to another hike.
On the Kiwi’s side, the RBNZ held rates on Wednesday at 5.5%, as expected. Regarding forward guidance, the statement mentioned that the decisions would be data-driven and seem to have left the door open to another hike if inflation resurges. On the negative side, Governor Orr commented that a mild recession “is the bare minimum we need to see” to bring back inflation to target. In that sense, this negative outlook seems to be weighing on the NZD.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
The current technical outlook for NZD/USD is bearish but as indicators are in oversold territory, it suggests a potential short-term technical recovery is on the horizon as buying pressure might increase. Exhibiting a pronounced downward trend below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to significant oversold conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram exhibits rising red bars. Also, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), suggesting that the bears are firmly in control of the bigger picture. Additionally, the four-hour chart displays bearish indicators, highlighting a solid selling momentum and a clear bear dominance over the buyers.
Support levels: 0.5930, 0.5910, 0.5900.
Resistance levels: 0.6000, 0.6020, 0.6050.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5932
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.5937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6103
|Daily SMA50
|0.6158
|Daily SMA100
|0.6176
|Daily SMA200
|0.6234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5994
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6118
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5974
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5843
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
