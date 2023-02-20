NZD/USD sticks to intraday gains, remains below mid-0.6200s amid modest USD strength

- NZD/USD gains some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks any follow-through buying.
- A combination of factors continues to underpin the USD and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- Traders seem reluctant ahead of the RBNZ decision and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near the 0.6220 area on Monday and snaps a four-day losing streak to its lowest level since January 6.
The pair sticks to its modest gains around the mid-0.6200s through the mid-European session, though seems to struggle to build on Friday's bounce from the very important 200-day SMA.
A combination of supporting factors assists the US Dollar to hold steady just below a six-week high set on Friday, which, in turn, caps the upside for the NZD/USD pair.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and keeps a lid on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May.
The bets were reaffirmed by the US CPI and PPI data last week, which showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Moreover, several FOMC officials recently stressed the need to keep lifting rates gradually to fully gain control of inflation.
Meanwhile, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with geopolitical tensions, take a toll on the global risk sentiment.
North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday after firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast over the weekend.
Adding to this, talks of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine weigh on investors' sentiment.
Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid relatively thin volumes on the back of the President Day's holiday in the US and ahead of this week's key event risks.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision ahead of the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Both events will play a key role in influencing the NZD/USD pair and help investors determine the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6247
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6387
|Daily SMA50
|0.6367
|Daily SMA100
|0.616
|Daily SMA200
|0.6187
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6269
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6193
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0700
Following the rebound witnessed in the Asian session, EUR/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.0700. The cautious market mood amid escalating geopolitical tensions help the US Dollar hold its ground. US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents' Day on Monday.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2000
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and fluctuates above 1.2000 on Monday. Trading conditions are expected to remain thin in the second half of the day with the American investors enjoying a long weekend.
Gold recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Fed February meeting due later this week.
TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders
The blockchain network managed to outperform projects that rank in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, driving its usage and adoption higher.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.