The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's good two-way price swings and holds above the 0.5800 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, however, remain below a one-week high and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) touched on Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) is looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from a one-week low, and is turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Furthermore, rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the pair's recovery move from the vicinity of mid-0.5700s, or its lowest level since April touched last week.

Any meaningful USD appreciation, meanwhile, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times by the end of this year. Moreover, worries that a prolonged US government shutdown could have an adverse effect on economic performance might cap the USD and offer some support to the NZD/USD pair. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the shutdown could hurt the economy more than those in the past, with potential hits to the GDP, growth, and the labor market.

Adding to this, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by the upbeat mood across the global equity markets – could keep a lid on the safe-haven buck and benefit the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Nevertheless, the NZD/USD pair seems poised to register gains for the first time in three weeks, though the mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for any further appreciating move.