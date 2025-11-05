NZD/USD steadies near 0.5650 as China lifts tariffs, NZ jobs data weak

NZD/USD remains flat after experiencing volatility, trading around 0.5650 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The pair recovers its daily losses after China’s Finance Ministry announced that it will lift some tariffs on US agricultural products starting November 10. The ministry also said that the 24% tariffs on certain US goods will be suspended for one year, while the 10% tariffs will remain in place.

China's RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.6 in October from 52.9 in September. The data matched the market forecast of 52.6 in the reported period. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the NZD as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The NZD/USD pair weakened as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) struggled after weaker domestic jobs data was released on Wednesday, which reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in November.

New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate climbed to a nearly nine-year high of 5.3% in the third quarter, up from 5.2% in the previous quarter, as Employment Change stalled. Markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the RBNZ’s upcoming policy meeting and placed even odds on another reduction next year.

The US Dollar (USD) remains subdued amid the ongoing US government shutdown. Traders adopt caution as the deadlock has now entered its sixth week and is poised to become the longest federal funding lapse in US history after the Senate once again failed to pass a short-term funding bill. The most recent attempt to resolve the standoff, Republican-backed temporary legislation, was rejected by the Senate for the 14th time on Tuesday.