- The New Zealand Dollar steadies around a four-month low, pausing a three-day losing streak after the RBNZ’s rate cut.
- NZD/USD trades flat near 0.5820, showing muted reaction to broad US Dollar strength.
- Market attention turns to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday for monetary policy direction.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is finding its footing against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after heavy selling in the wake of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate cut a day earlier, which dragged the pair to its lowest level in four months. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading flat near 0.5820, stabilizing after a three-day decline.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar extended its advance across major peers, supported by stronger-than-expected S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys. The data reinforced confidence in the resilience of the US economy, prompting markets to scale back expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The upbeat PMI figures overshadowed weaker labor market signals, with US Initial Jobless Claims rising to an eight-week high, reinforcing signs that the labor market is gradually cooling.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its strongest level since August 11, trading near 98.60. The move was also supported by hawkish comments from Fed officials earlier in the day, which reinforced expectations that the Fed will remain cautious on easing. Yet NZD/USD’s muted reaction suggests that much of the Kiwi’s weakness had already been priced in after the RBNZ’s rate cut.
Fed officials struck a broadly hawkish tone on Wednesday, reinforcing the higher-for-longer policy message. Minneapolis Fed’s Schmid cautioned that inflation remains “closer to 3% than 2%” and stressed he is “not in a hurry” to cut rates, describing current policy as “modestly restrictive and appropriate.” He emphasized the need for clear evidence from the upcoming August and September inflation data before adjusting policy, adding that markets and credit spreads remain in good shape.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic echoed the cautious stance, reiterating his outlook for just one rate cut this year while warning that the employment trajectory is “potentially troubling.” He added that policy should move consistently, projecting that rates could return closer to neutral only by 2026.
Fed Governor Hammack also leaned hawkish, stating that inflation is still too high, its trend remains unfavorable, and he does not see a case for a September cut based on current data, while underscoring the importance of maintaining modestly restrictive policy.
Attention now turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for fresh cues on monetary policy and the September rate decision. Traders have pared back expectations of near-term easing, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 71% probability of a 25 basis point cut in September, down from 81% earlier in the day and nearly fully priced just a week ago.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Last release: Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 3%
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3.25%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by interim Governor Christian Hawkesby's press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays offered, challenges 1.1600
EUR/USD is under further negative pressure, trading in the red near the 1.1600 support. The US Dollar accelerates its gains as traders continue to assess August PMI figures, which indicate that the private sector's economic activity rose quicker than predicted. Moving forward, the focus of attention is expected to gyrate to Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
GBP/USD sinks to weekly lows, targets 1.3400
GBP/USD loses further momentum and falls to the vicinity of the 1.3400 support on Thursday. Cable’s daily pullback comes in response to extra upside pressure on the Greenback, particulalry exacerbated following firmer-than-expected US business activity readings.
Gold hovers around $3,340, awaits fresh clues
Gold struggles to build on its gains from Wednesday, trading below $3,350 per troy ounce on Thursday. The renewed weakness in the precious metal follows a marked pick-up in the Greenback as well as rising US yields across different time frames.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP faces pressure after recent recovery
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain steady at press time on Thursday, following minor turbulence after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. The meetings set the tone for the US Jackson Hole economic policy symposium, which starts on Thursday, focusing on transitions in the labor market.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.