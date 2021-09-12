NZD/USD stays on the defensive around 0.7100 amid sour sentiment

- NZD/USD consolidates gains marked during the last three weeks in a choppy range.
- Market sentiment worsens as covid, tapering fears escalate.
- US-China, Iran headlines fail to convince the bulls.
- NZ decision on alert levels will be observed for immediate directions.
NZD/USD kick-starts the week’s trading without any surprises, keeping the previous week’s bearish consolidation around a three-month high. That said, the kiwi pair remains pressured near 0.7115 amid early Monday morning in Asia.
Although hopes of faster vaccinations challenged bears, growing fears of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy tightening amid recently high covid numbers in the developed economies, weighed on the NZD/USD prices of late.
Adding to the sentiment-positive news was the phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as well as the hope of a nuclear peace by Iran. Even so, cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s key data calendar and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, not to forget today’s decision over the virus-led activity restrictions on New Zealand (NZ) keep traders on the edge.
US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy raised hopes that the world’s largest economy will quickly overcome the pandemic with the targeted tough measures pushing towards more vaccinations and mask mandate. The Democratic Party member said, “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It is about protecting yourself and those around you.”
On a different page, the White House and Chinese media both confirmed a first phone call between the US and Chinese leaders after February. Although the US media tries to keep it sober, China cited improvement in relations and raised hopes of overcoming the long-standing cold war among the world’s top two economies. Additionally, news that the United Nations (UN) Nuclear watchdog Chief cited a major communication breakdown with Iran that was solved on a trip to Tehran also challenged the NZD/USD bears.
Alternatively, a jump in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) to refresh the series record in August with 8.3% YoY and 10.8% three-month saar outcome joined the Fed policymakers’ hawkish tone ahead of this week’s blackout period to back the tapering concerns. It should be noted that this week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) becomes the key data after the August jobs report’s disappointment tamed monetary policy adjustment fears during the early month.
At home, the government is up for conveying their verdict on the alert levels after keeping Auckland on the higher activity restrictions’ side and easing controls outside the last week. Given the mostly steady covid numbers, market players expect an easing in the virus-led local lockdown measures, which in turn can help the NZD/USD stay above the 0.7100 levels. A light calendar on Monday also highlights risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Despite failures to reach the 0.7200 during an uptrend from late August to early September, 100-DMA around 0.7080 restricts the short-term downside of the NZD/USD prices.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.7114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.701
|Daily SMA50
|0.7
|Daily SMA100
|0.7081
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD supported at critical 61.8% golden ratio
EUR/USD ending the week on the backfoot in a sudden burst of energy in US yields and the greenback once again as risk sentiment soured.
GBP/USD: Friday’s Gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.3800
GBP/USD edges lower after posting a bearish candlestick formation. Receding bullish bias of MACD around a nine-week-old resistance line challenges buyers. 200-DMA offers immediate support, 1.3900 adds to the upside filters.
Gold snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data
Gold started the new week in a calm manner and consolidated the previous week’s gains on Monday. With the trading volumes returning to normal levels following the Labor Day holiday in the US, the XAU/USD pair turned south.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead.