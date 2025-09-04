NZD/USD weakens to near 0.5870 in Thursday’s early European session.

RBNZ’s dovish policy expectations undermine the New Zealand Dollar.

Traders ramp up bets on Fed rate cuts after the softer-than-expected job openings data.

The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5870 during the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US Dollar (USD). Markets turn cautious as traders await the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) later on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has been aggressively cutting rates since August 2024 to counteract a fragile recovery that followed a period of aggressive tightening to combat inflation. Additionally, the New Zealand central bank signaled that further cuts could be coming.

Analysts are currently expecting two more rate reductions from the RBNZ, which would bring the Official Cash Rate (OCR) down to 2.50%, the lowest level since mid-2022. The dovish RBNZ’s tone, along with the firmer Greenback, could create a headwind for the NZD/USD pair in the near term.

On the other hand, Wednesday’s economic data showed US job openings fell more than expected, signaling a weakening labor market and reinforcing bets of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month. This, in turn, might weigh on the USD and help limit the pair’s losses.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in about a 97% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates later this month, up from 91% a week earlier. They are also pricing in 139 basis points (bps) of reductions by the end of next year.