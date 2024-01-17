NZD/USD snaps two-day losing streak near 0.6150 following Chinese data

- NZD/USD holds positive ground near 0.6150 despite the firmer USD.
- China’s GDP growth numbers for Q4 grew at an annual rate of 5.2%, compared to the 4.9% expansion in Q3.
- Fed’s Waller said the central bank can start slowing the pace of quantitative tightening this year.
- The US Retail Sales data will be the highlight on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair edges higher during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The mixed economic data from China failed to boost the China-proxy Kiwi. Investors will take more cues from US Retail Sales later in the day. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6150, gaining 0.22% for the day.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that the nation’s Industrial Production grew 6.8% YoY in December, compared to expectations and the previous reading of 6.6%. Retail Sales eased to 7.4% in December from 10.1% in the previous reading, below the market consensus of 8.0%.
Additionally, China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter expanded at an annual rate of 5.2%, compared to the 4.9% expansion in the third quarter, worse than the estimation of 5.3%. On a quarterly basis, the Chinese GDP growth number grew by 1.0% in Q3 versus 1.3% prior, in line with the expectation of 1.0%.
On the USD’s front, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held interest rates steady in December for the third time in a row, keeping the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25%-5.5%. Fed governor Christopher Waller said that the economic activity and the cooling of the labor market made him more confident that the central bank was within striking distance of achieving a sustainable level of 2% PCE inflation. Waller added that he anticipates the Fed can start slowing the pace of quantitative tightening this year.
Investors will shift their focus on the December US Retail Sales. Additionally, the FOMC Barr, Bowman, Woods, and Williams are set to speak later on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6149
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6263
|Daily SMA50
|0.6158
|Daily SMA100
|0.6037
|Daily SMA200
|0.6091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6279
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6196
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays below 0.6600 after mixed China's GDP data
AUD/USD is defending minor bids below 0.6600 after mixed Chinese GDP and activity data failed to impress. The pair trades cautiously amid the US Dollar consolidation and risk-averse markets. The focus now remains on geopolitics and US Retail Sales data.
EUR/USD licks wounds near five-week lows below 1.0900
EUR/USD is nursing losses below 1.0900 early Wednesday, following a sharp sell-off to five-week lows of 1.0862 on Tuesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather, as investors weigh the Fed's rates outlook amid persistent geopolitical risks. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold remains under pressure below $2,030, eyes on Chinese data, US Retail Sales
Gold remains under pressure below the mid-$2,000s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The ongoing US Dollar demand and higher US Treasury yields drag the yellow metal lower. The XAU/USD price is trading around $2,025, losing 0.09% for the day.
With $10 billion traded in three days, spot Bitcoin ETFs are now in the top 0.13% of crypto assets
Bitcoin has not had an opportunity to benefit from the bullishness that came with the spot BTC ETF approval. In the meantime, the ETFs themselves have managed to surpass some of the biggest crypto assets in terms of the total value traded in just three days.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to slow further in December as price pressures abate
With increased bets for an interest cut by the Bank of England as early as April, the all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom will be closely scrutinized for gauging the timing of the BoE policy pivot and its impact on the Pound Sterling.