NZD/USD slumps below 0.6900 to refresh nine-month low on RBNZ’s hawkish hold

- NZD/USD extends the heaviest fall since June after the RBNZ Interest Rate Decision.
- RBNZ policymakers left benchmark interest rate unchanged but stay ready for a rate hike.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid virus woes, Fed tapering concerns, NZ reports six new covid cases linked to the first one.
- US dollar pullback awaits FOMC minutes for clearer direction, risk catalysts, Orr's presser are important too.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6875, the lowest level in 2021, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) disappointed global markets with no rate change during early Wednesday.
In its latest moves, the RBNZ kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% versus the widely expected rate hike of 0.25%. Even so, the New Zealand (NZ) central bank said, “Committee discussed the merits of an increase in the OCR at this meeting and considered the implications of alternative sequencing of ocr changes over time.”
Read: Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR unchanged at 0.25%, NZD/USD slumps
While reacting to the RBNZ moves, the NZD/USD traders ignore the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback. That said, the DXY snaps a two-day uptrend while easing from a one-week high to 93.11 by the press time.
While the market sentiment remains pessimistic, led by the coronavirus woes, mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve policymakers seem to pull the DXY back amid a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.
It’s worth noting that there are seven cases of the virus in New Zealand versus the previous day’s first reported from Auckland. Elsewhere, Australia’s New South Wales report all-time high covid cases, propelling the national count to the fresh top since August 2020 whereas China’s infection numbers eased at the latest.
Amid these lays, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around 1.26% but the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time.
Moving on, covid updates will be the key ahead of the FOMC minutes but the USD moves will be important to follow. It shuld be noted that RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference soon and the NZD/USD is up for reacting on that too.
Read: FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 20-DMA, near the 0.7000 threshold, becomes necessary for the NZD/USD corrective pullback, until then, bears can aim for the 0.6900 round figure. If the quote remains weak below 0.6900, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 2020 to February 2021 upside, close to 0.6860, will be in focus. On the contrary, a descending resistance line from late May, around 0.7040, adds to the upside filters beyond the 20-DMA immediate hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6944
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.69
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold advances towards $1,800 on USD pullback, FOMC Minutes eyed
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,789, up 0.13% on a day during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s downbeat momentum as the USD consolidates recent gains ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.