NZD/USD faces some selling pressure to around 0.5935 in Thursday’s early Asian session.

New Zealand's economy contracted 0.9% QoQ in Q2, weaker than expected.

Fed projected two more cuts before the end of the year.

The NZD/USD pair falls to near 0.5935 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weaker-than-expected New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exerts some selling pressure on the Kiwi against the US Dollar (USD). The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be in the spotlight later on Thursday, along with the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the CB Leading Index.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday showed that the country’s GDP declined by 0.9% QoQ in the second quarter (Q2), compared with a 0.9% expansion (revised from 0.8%) in Q1. This figure came in below the market consensus of -0.3%. On an annual basis, the New Zealand economy contracted by 0.6% in Q2, compared with a fall of 0.6% (revised from -0.7%) in Q1, while missing the estimation of 0%.

The downbeat New Zealand GDP report could reinforce the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) stance that it needs to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points (bps) twice more this year. This, in turn, could create a headwind for the pair.

On the USD’s front, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and penciled in two more reductions this year. The reduction was widely expected, though US President Donald Trump called for a "bigger" cut to benchmark interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to growing signs of weakness in the labor market to explain why officials decided it was time to cut rates after holding them steady since December amid concerns over tariff-driven inflation.