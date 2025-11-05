The NZD/USD pair tumbles to near 0.5640, the lowest since April 10, during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) after New Zealand’s jobless rate rose to the highest in nine years in the third quarter (Q3). Traders await the ADP Employment Change and the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports, which will be released on Wednesday.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 5.3% in Q3 from 5.2% in Q2. The figure aligned with the market consensus of 5.3%. Employment was unchanged from the previous three months, weaker than the estimated 0.1% increase.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 300 basis points (bps) since August last year to 2.5%, and most economists expect another 25 bps move at the final meeting of the year on November 26. The dovish stance of the RBNZ could drag the NZD lower against the USD in the near term.

Nonetheless, the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks might cap the downside for the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that US President Donald Trump announced a cut to fentanyl-related tariffs on imports from China, lowering the rate from 20% to 10%, and the continued freeze of some of his reciprocal levies on Chinese goods. The moves will go into effect on November 10

