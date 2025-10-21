NZD/USD slips toward 0.5700 despite uncertainty surrounding US economic outlook

NZD/USD offers gains registered in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 0.5720 during the European hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) as traders evaluate the impact of the ongoing government shutdown, trade tensions, and monetary policy uncertainty on the US economic outlook.

However, the downside of the NZD/USD pair could be limited as the US Dollar may again lose ground amid the ongoing US government shutdown continues to weigh on the broader economic outlook. The US federal government shutdown has entered its third week, with no clear end in sight amid a partisan fight in the Senate over federal funding priorities. The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.

Additionally, the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) by year-end puts downward pressure on the Greenback. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 98% possibility of another reduction in December.

The NZD/USD pair may gain ground as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could receive support from easing tensions between the United States (US) and China, New Zealand’s close trading partner. US President Donald Trump said that he expects to reach a “fair deal” with China’s President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting in South Korea, signaling a possible easing of trade tensions.

Traders may turn cautious amid prevailing disagreements over tariffs, technology, and market access remain unresolved ahead of the Trump-Xi scheduled meeting in South Korea next week. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer accused Beijing of engaging in a “broader pattern of economic coercion” targeting companies making strategic investments in critical US industries.