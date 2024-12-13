NZD/USD slides to two-year low, closer to mid-0.5700s amid divergent RBNZ-Fed expectations

- NZD/USD drifts lower for the fourth straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The RBNZ’s dovish tilt continues to weigh on the NZD on the back of US-China trade war fears.
- Bets that the Fed will pause its rate-cutting cycle underpin the USD and also weigh on the pair.
The NZD/USD pair prolongs its weekly downtrend for the fourth consecutive day and drops to the 0.5755 area, or a fresh low since November 2022 during the first half of the European session on Friday.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of a more aggressive policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and concerns about China's economic recovery. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, consolidates its recent gains registered over the past week or so, to a fresh monthly peak and exerts additional downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
This week's release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) indicated that the progress in lowering inflation to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 2% target has virtually stalled. This, along with expectations that US President Donald Trump's expansionary policies will boost inflation, suggests that the Fed will adopt a more cautious stance on cutting interest rates going forward.
The prospects for a less dovish Fed remain supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields and continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, along with renewed trade war fears, further benefit the safe-haven Greenback and contribute to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday, leaving the NZD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains on the downside. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial FOMC meeting next week.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide below 1.0500
EUR/USD gained modest upward traction ahead of Wall Street's opening but resumed its slide afterwards. The pair is under pressure in the American session and poised to close the week with losses near its weekly low at 1.0452.
GBP/USD nears 1.2600 as the US Dollar regains its poise
Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK put pressure on the British Pound, yet financial markets are all about the US Dollar ahead of the weekly close. Demand for the Greenback increased in the American session, pushing GBP/USD towards 1.2600.
Gold pierces $2,660, upside remains capped
Gold (XAU/USD) puts pressure on daily lows and trades below $2,660 on Friday’s early American session. The US Dollar (USD) reclaims its leadership ahead of the weekly close, helped by rising US Treasury yields.
Broadcom is the newest trillion-dollar company Premium
Broadcom (AVGO) stock surged more than 21% on Friday morning after management estimated on Thursday’s earnings call that the market for customized AI accelerators might reach $90 billion in fiscal year 2027.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.