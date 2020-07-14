NZD/USD slides to over 1-week low, bears eyeing a break below 0.6500 mark

- NZD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and undermined the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the key 0.6500 psychological mark.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.6600 neighbourhood – the highest level since January 24. The prevalent risk-off mood was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worst amid renewed concerns about a further escalation in diplomatic tension between the world's two largest economies. The US State Department on Monday rejected China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. Beijing was quick to respond and claimed that the US was trying to inflame tensions in the disputed waters.
This comes amid growing worries over the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, which raised fears that renewed lockdown measures could derail the global economic recovery. It is worth reporting that California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to reimpose restrictions to tamp down a surge of coronavirus infections, which, in turn, further took its toll on the global risk sentiment.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of consumer inflation figures for June. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6486
|Daily SMA50
|0.633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.