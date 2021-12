NZD/USD slides back under 0.6750 to pre-Fed levels amid risk-off end to week

There isn't exactly one theme driving the caution, but traders/market participants continue to fret about themes such as the rapidly accelerating global spread of Omicron as well as the increasingly hawkish shift of tone/policy at major central banks. Recall that the Fed doubled its QE taper speed and indicated as many as three rate hikes in 2022, the BoE actually did hike rate by 15bps (to everyone surprise!) and the ECB laid out its plans to taper its pandemic era bond-buying programme.

While a deterioration in the New Zealand NBNZ Business Outlook index to -23.2 in December from 16.4 in November and in the NBNZ Own Activity index to 11.8 from 15.0 may be behind the kiwi’s underperformance on the day versus of AUD and CAD, the main driver of the downside for NZD/USD on Friday has been a downturn in the market’s broader appetite for risk. US equities are lower with underperformance seen in cyclical stocks, US yields are lower, crude oil is lower. All typical of risk-off conditions.

NZD/USD’s mid-week post-Fed rally appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. After running out of upwards momentum just shy of its 21-day moving average at 0.6840 (at the time, it's now dropped to just above 0.6820), NZD/USD has dropped all the way back to roughly in line with its pre-Fed levels and below the 0.6750 mark. On the day, that means it is now down about 0.75%, making it the second-worst performing G109 currency after SEK.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.