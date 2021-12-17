NZD/USD slides back under 0.6750 to pre-Fed levels amid risk-off end to week

- NZD/USD fell sharply on Friday, falling back under 0.6750 amid kiwi underperformance.
- The pair’s mid-week post-Fed rally above 0.6800 appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
NZD/USD’s mid-week post-Fed rally appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. After running out of upwards momentum just shy of its 21-day moving average at 0.6840 (at the time, it's now dropped to just above 0.6820), NZD/USD has dropped all the way back to roughly in line with its pre-Fed levels and below the 0.6750 mark. On the day, that means it is now down about 0.75%, making it the second-worst performing G109 currency after SEK.
While a deterioration in the New Zealand NBNZ Business Outlook index to -23.2 in December from 16.4 in November and in the NBNZ Own Activity index to 11.8 from 15.0 may be behind the kiwi’s underperformance on the day versus of AUD and CAD, the main driver of the downside for NZD/USD on Friday has been a downturn in the market’s broader appetite for risk. US equities are lower with underperformance seen in cyclical stocks, US yields are lower, crude oil is lower. All typical of risk-off conditions.
There isn't exactly one theme driving the caution, but traders/market participants continue to fret about themes such as the rapidly accelerating global spread of Omicron as well as the increasingly hawkish shift of tone/policy at major central banks. Recall that the Fed doubled its QE taper speed and indicated as many as three rate hikes in 2022, the BoE actually did hike rate by 15bps (to everyone surprise!) and the ECB laid out its plans to taper its pandemic era bond-buying programme.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|0.6795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6824
|Daily SMA50
|0.6983
|Daily SMA100
|0.6996
|Daily SMA200
|0.7051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6834
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?