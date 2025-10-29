TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD sits near three-week top; stays below 0.5800 amid modest USD uptick, ahead of Fed

  • NZD/USD retains a positive bias amid the US-China trade optimism, though it lacks bullish conviction.
  • A modest USD uptick acts as a headwind for the pair as traders await the key FOMC rate decision.
  • The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.
NZD/USD sits near three-week top; stays below 0.5800 amid modest USD uptick, ahead of Fed
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair touches a nearly three-week high during the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through buying and remains below the 0.5800 round figure. The fundamental backdrop, however, seems tilted in favor of bulls and backs the case for an case for an extension of the recent goodish recovery move from the 0.5730-0.5725 region, or the lowest level since April touched earlier this month.

The US Dollar (USD) edges higher as traders opt to lighten their bearish bets ahead of the crucial FOMC rate decision, scheduled to be announced later today, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and concerns about economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown.

The US central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and lower borrowing costs again in December. Traders, however, will scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference for more cues about the future rate-cut path. The outlook would provide a fresh impetus to the USD and the NZD/USD pair.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, signs of progress in the US-China trade discussions eased market concerns about an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies. The optimism continues to underpin antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. This, in turn, offsets the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) dovish outlook, showing readiness to cut rates further, and validates the positive outlook for the NZD/USD pair.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.14%0.14%-0.05%-0.04%-0.20%0.00%0.09%
EUR-0.14%0.00%-0.19%-0.17%-0.33%-0.15%-0.04%
GBP-0.14%-0.01%-0.18%-0.18%-0.34%-0.16%-0.05%
JPY0.05%0.19%0.18%0.00%-0.14%0.05%0.14%
CAD0.04%0.17%0.18%-0.01%-0.17%0.00%0.13%
AUD0.20%0.33%0.34%0.14%0.17%0.18%0.29%
NZD-0.01%0.15%0.16%-0.05%-0.01%-0.18%0.10%
CHF-0.09%0.04%0.05%-0.14%-0.13%-0.29%-0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair loses ground to near 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Optimism surrounding US-China trade deals weighs on the riskier currency, like the Euro against the US Dollar. Traders brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines following data from the British Retail Consortium showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold is replicating Tuesday’s Asian bounce toward the $4,000 mark early Wednesday as traders look to cash in on the recent sharp correction from record highs of $4,382 ahead of the critical US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.  

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are showing signs of consolidation midweek, struggling to break above key resistance levels. BTC remains capped below $112,500 after being rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. ETH and XRP followed BTC’s footsteps and got rejected from their key resistance zones.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, and Official Trump extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers