NZD/USD sits near 1-week tops, comfortably above mid-0.6000s

By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD continued scaling higher for third straight session amid weaker USD.
  • The USD remained on the defensive amid the latest optimism in the markets.
  • A sustained move beyond 0.6090 level might pave the way for additional gains.

The USD maintained its offered tone through the early European session and assisted the NZD/USD pair to hold steady near one-week tops, just above mid-0.6000s.

The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from the 0.5900 neighbourhood and gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Monday amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.

The latest optimism over hopes for the reopening of economies worldwide and drug trials for treatments of COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence. This eventually dampened the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

The upbeat mood was evident from a positive trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi, and remained supportive of the pair's uptick.

This coupled with some technical buying above the 0.6020-25 supply zone further collaborated to the pair's ongoing positive move. A subsequent strength beyond the 0.6090 region might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

There isn't any major market-moving due for release on Monday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6069
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.6017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5993
Daily SMA50 0.6087
Daily SMA100 0.6333
Daily SMA200 0.637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6022
Previous Daily Low 0.5975
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5987
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5958
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6034
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6052
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6082

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight

The WTI (June futures on Nymex) bearish momentum has resumed so far this Monday, down already $4 or 20% from last week's high of $18.26. The US oil, currently, trades at 14.30, shedding about 15.50% on a daily basis.

Oil News

