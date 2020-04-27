NZD/USD sits near 1-week tops, comfortably above mid-0.6000s

- NZD/USD continued scaling higher for third straight session amid weaker USD.
- The USD remained on the defensive amid the latest optimism in the markets.
- A sustained move beyond 0.6090 level might pave the way for additional gains.
The USD maintained its offered tone through the early European session and assisted the NZD/USD pair to hold steady near one-week tops, just above mid-0.6000s.
The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from the 0.5900 neighbourhood and gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Monday amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
The latest optimism over hopes for the reopening of economies worldwide and drug trials for treatments of COVID-19 boosted investors' confidence. This eventually dampened the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
The upbeat mood was evident from a positive trading sentiment across the global equity markets, which provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi, and remained supportive of the pair's uptick.
This coupled with some technical buying above the 0.6020-25 supply zone further collaborated to the pair's ongoing positive move. A subsequent strength beyond the 0.6090 region might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving due for release on Monday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|0.6017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5993
|Daily SMA50
|0.6087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6333
|Daily SMA200
|0.637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6022
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
