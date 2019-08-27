  • NZD/USD bears looking to the RBNZ to cut rates, perhaps as soon as Sep.
  • NZD/USD traders looking to the investment fears of a global recession. 

NZD/USD has been stablising in the longterm downtrend, down 0.37% on the day though, having travelled from a high of 0.6398 to a low of 0.6357 within a fifty-two-week range of 0.6969 to recent lows of 0.6342. 

NZD/USD fallen steeply since July with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, (RBNZ), slashed rates and the market started to offload the bird in anticipation of further rate cuts to come. 

The bird, of late, found some solace on the fact that the Federal Reserve is likely being forced into a corner where rates will need to come down, but the impetus is where the risk is for the bird.

A global recession, or at least a slow down which is being feard by investors, the Dollar tends to find a bid and with the N.Y. Fed probability of recession index way into the 30s, indicating 100% chance of a recession, the commodities are likely to be coming under further pressure which in turn weighs on the antipodeans.

RBNZ September meeting is live

"We expect a follow-up 25bp cut in November, but with the global data-flow deteriorating, September remains live. It’s our expectation that slowing economic momentum is finding a floor around about now, but so far the evidence of a rebound is tentative at best. Indeed, risks appear skewed towards the slowdown lasting a little longer than we expect,"

analysts at ANZ Bank, and should such a view come into fruition, then the bird can be expected to remain in supply. 

NZD/USD levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6366
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.6394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6466
Daily SMA50 0.6586
Daily SMA100 0.6598
Daily SMA200 0.6704
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6404
Previous Daily Low 0.6341
Previous Weekly High 0.6443
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6365
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6317
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6293
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6443
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6482

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

