1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted yesterday (11 Nov, spot at 0.5965) that ‘The outlook is unclear after the sharp but short-lived swings.’ We were of the view that NZD ‘could trade in a broad range of 0.5915/0.6045 for now.’ We continue to hold the same view.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After NZD fell sharply last Friday, we indicated yesterday that ‘The sharp decline has scope to extend to 0.5940 before stabilisation can be expected.’ We pointed out that NZD ‘is not expected to reach last week’s low, near 0.5915.’ Instead of declining further, NZD traded in a tight 0.5953/0.5977 range, closing largely unchanged at 0.5964 (-0.07%). Momentum indicators are turning flat, and NZD is expected to continue to trade in a range, probably between 0.5945 and 0.5985.”

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to trade in a range between 0.5945 and 0.5985. In the longer run, outlook is unclear; NZD could trade in a broad 0.5915/0.6045 range for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.