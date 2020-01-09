NZD/USD seesaws near 14-day low on the NFP day

- NZD/USD shrugs off second-tier employment data.
- Greenback holds onto recovery strength amid receding fears, mixed comments from Fed policymakers.
- US NFP, trade/political headlines are the key to watch for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD stays under pressure while taking rounds to 0.6810, the 14-day low, during early Friday’s Asian session. The pair shows less reaction to New Zealand’s new employment indicator, Total Filled Jobs. The reason could be traced from the broad USD strength.
Total Filled Jobs is a new monthly employment indicator introduced by the Statistics New Zealand during late-2019. It measures paid jobs that existed in the week ending on the 20th of the reference month. The November month readout crossed 2.16M prior to 2.24M figures. New Zealand’s (NZ) headlines employment figures marked soft outcomes during their latest release in November. Further, NZ GDP was also revised down for the second quarter (Q2), despite upbeat third quarter (Q3) reading.
With this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might choose to keep its cautious optimism. “Market pricing for RBNZ implies only a 10% chance of easing in February, with a terminal rate of 0.87% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%),” says Westpac.
The US dollar held its upside amid the US-Iran de-escalation as the US stands ready to have serious conversations with Iran without any preconditions. However, the latest allegation from the global leaders that Iran was behind the Ukrainian plane crash that has Canadian and British citizens seems to halt the play off-late.
This affects the market’s risk-tone and hence the US 10-year treasury yields steps back to 1.855% by the end of Thursday’s session whereas Wall Street keeps the gains with benchmarks rising 0.50% on an average.
On the trade front, the US President Donald Trump said he will begin discussing the phase-two of the trade deal with China right away but will wait for the election results to sign it. The Chinese trade diplomats will reach Washington on January 15 for signing in for the phase-one deal.
Looking forward, the US monthly employment data will be in the spotlight while news concerning how the US-Iran trade war gets defied could also offer intermediate moves. Further, the US-China story could keep its importance in a case of any surprise announcements.
Technical Analysis
Unless the NZD/USD prices stay below a 21-day SMA level of 0.6645, odds supporting further weakness towards December 18 low of 0.6554 remain high. Alternatively, an upside break of 0.6645 on a daily closing basis can challenge 0.6680 and 0.6700 numbers to the north.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6616
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|0.6649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6647
|Daily SMA50
|0.652
|Daily SMA100
|0.643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6519
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6756
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6643
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground. Fed officials are speaking during the day.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050 after hitting a two week low. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI Oil vulnerable below $60 a barrel
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rejected the 65 handle while maintaining above the main SMAs. Thursday was a consolidation day and is about to end within Wednesday’s range.
USD/JPY: on pause ahead of US employment figures
The focus shifts to US December employment figures, to be out early Friday. Japanese yen under pressure amid persistent risk-on mood. USD/JPY retains its bullish stance trading just below the critical 109.70 area.