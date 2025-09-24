- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick amid renewed USD buying.
- Bets for more RBNZ rate cuts undermine the NZD and further exert pressure on the pair.
- Dovish Fed expectations might cap the upside for the USD and lend support to spot prices.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following a modest Asian session rise to the 0.5865 area and turns lower for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-0.5800s and remain well within striking distance of a three-week low touched on Monday amid a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD).
US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market in its upcoming rate decisions. This, in turn, assists the USD to gain some positive traction and snap a two-day losing streak. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefits the safe-haven Greenback, which is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), on the other hand, is further weighed down by rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), bolstered by the disappointing GDP print released last week. Statistics New Zealand reported that the economy contracted by 0.9% QoQ in the second quarter, reversing a 0.8% rise recorded during the March quarter and missing estimates for a 0.3% drop. This contributes to the offered tone surrounding the NZD/USD pair.
The upside for the USD, however, seems limited in the wake of the growing acceptance that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. Furthermore, easing US-China trade tensions, which tends to benefit antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi, could offer some support to the NZD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support before positioning for any further losses for the pair.
The market focus now shifts to important US macro releases, scheduled during the latter part of the week, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The final US GDP print, along with Durable Goods Orders, will be published on Thursday, followed by the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday. The latter is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and should grab all the attention.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.20%
|0.20%
|0.31%
|0.12%
|-0.33%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.54%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.20%
|-0.63%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|-0.42%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|AUD
|0.33%
|0.54%
|0.46%
|0.63%
|0.42%
|0.47%
|0.49%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|-0.47%
|0.05%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.49%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1800 in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey, due on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0. Strong data could weigh further on the pair and vice-versa.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.