NZD/USD rises over 40 pips in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment

  • NZD/USD tracks equities higher, rises 0.65% in Asia. 
  • Risk assets rise on coronavirus vaccine optimism and ASEAN trade deal. 

The NZD/USD pair jumped over 40 pips on Monday as the coronavirus vaccine optimism lifted the US stock futures and drew bids for the risk currencies such as the NZD.

The pair found buyers near 0.6840 and clocked session highs above 0.6880, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 advanced by 0.75% and major Asian equity indices like Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained over 1%. 

Traders bid up risk assets on expectations that drugmaker Moderna would announce positive results of its coronavirus vaccine this week. The US pharma giant Pfizer disclosed over 90% efficiency of its vaccine candidate last Monday, boosting risk appetite in the financial markets. 

Besides, the news of the ASEAN trade deal likely added to the bullish tone around the NZD and other risk assets. Ten ASEAN nations: Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei, along with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea entered into the world's largest free-trade agreement over the weekend that is expected to accelerate the economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown. 

The vaccine optimism and ASEAN trade deal, coupled with the upbeat China Industrial Production data overshadowed Axios' report that Trump was planning a flurry of aggressive policy moves against China in the coming 10 weeks. Also, traders shrugged off the rising Coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States and new outbreaks in South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6886
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.6848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6713
Daily SMA50 0.6668
Daily SMA100 0.6634
Daily SMA200 0.6405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.686
Previous Daily Low 0.681
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6769
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6889
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6919

 

 

 

AUD/USD remains below 0.7300 on mixed China's data dump

AUD/USD's upside attempts remain capped near 0.7300 following the release of mixed Chinese activity numbers. The aussie cheers the risk-on mood amid vaccine progress and RCEP trade agreement. RBA Lowe's speech awaited. 

Gold challenges $1900 as vaccine, trade deal optimism downs USD

Gold looks to recapture $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Coronavirus vaccine optimism and the Asia-pacific trade deal (RCEP) offset concerns over rising cases globally, weighing on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY holds lower ground near 104.50 on USD supply

USD/JPY drops to mid-104s, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board amid a risk-on market mood. Vaccine optimism and strong economic data from Japan and China lift the market sentiment and down the dollar. 

WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise

Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.

The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared

Over the weekend, news flow has generally provided some certainty about major world events that in non-Covid times would usually be greeted by an upswing in stocks and other risky assets at the start of the week.

