NZD/USD rises above 0.6000 as US Dollar remains subdued due to dampened safe-haven demand

- NZD/USD appreciated as New Zealand’s trade surplus came in at NZD1,235 million, better than expected for May.
- The US Dollar struggled due to improved risk appetite following easing tensions in the Middle East.
- Fed Chair Powell advocated for delaying rate cuts, likely until sometime in the fourth quarter.
NZD/USD extends its winning streak for the third successive session, trading around 0.6030 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The pair remains stronger following the trade balance data, released by Statistics New Zealand.
New Zealand’s trade surplus came in at NZD1,235 million in May month-over-month in May, surpassing the market expectations of NZD1,060 million but lower than the previous NZD1,285 million (revised from NZD1,426 million). Exports rose to NZD7.7 billion, while Imports rose to NZD6.4 billion.
The NZD/USD pair receives support as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid improving risk appetite, driven by easing tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel had taken effect, raising hopes for an end to the 12-day conflict.
However, caution lingered amid uncertainty over the ceasefire’s durability. A US intelligence report indicated that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have set back Tehran's program by only a matter of months, per Reuters. Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country's nuclear program continues, per the local news agency Al Arabiya.
Fed Chair Powell stated during his testimony before the congressional budget committee on Tuesday that rate cuts could be delayed until sometime in the fourth quarter. Powell added, “When the time is right, expect rate cuts to continue.” He also said that data suggests that at least some of the tariffs will hit consumers and will start to see more tariff inflation starting in June.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1600 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3600 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains; lacks bullish conviction amid positive risk tone
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains heading into the European session on Wednesday, and for now seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to sub-$3,300 levels, or over a two-week low touched the previous day. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained his wait-and-see rate policy though he said that lower inflation and weaker labor hiring could lead to an earlier rate cut.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.