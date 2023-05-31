NZD/USD retreats to lows since November amid negative market sentiment

- NZD/USD lost over 80 pips as the US Dollar benefits from a sour market mood.
- Uncertainty over the passing of the debt-ceiling bill and the US labor market outlook contribute to a negative market sentiment.
- Dovish Fed speakers helped the pair erase part of the daily losses.
The NZD/USD has reached its lowest levels in several months due to the increasing strength of the US Dollar. This is primarily driven by uncertainties surrounding the latest US data from the US and concerns about the passage of the debt-limit bill, which is facing resistance in both chambers of the US Congress. In addition Patrick Harker from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve (Fed), commented that the Fed doesn’t have to hike at every meeting and seems to be limiting the Greenback’s gains. On the other hand, the New Zealand economic calendar won’t have any relevant news to offer for the rest of the week.
US bond yields trading lower but the Dollar holds its foot
Reacting to the uncertainty regarding the latest US debt-ceiling bill passing, the US bond yields are edging lower, signaling a higher demand for American bonds. The 10-year bond yield is trading at 3.66%, down by 1.33% on the day. The 2-year yield stands at 4.38% with 2.12 % losses; and the 5-year yield is at 3.77% with 1.33% losses. However, the Greenback as measured by the US Dollar index (DXY) is holding its ground at the 104.35 level, trading with 0.30% gains on the day.
Furthermore, the JOLTS Job Openings report for April from the US, released on Wednesday, exceeded expectations at 10.10 million compared to the anticipated 9.37 million.On the other hand, the Beige Book, published by the Federal Reserve, which provides a varied assessment of the current state of the US economy showed a mixed outlook. According to the report, there was minimal overall change in economic activity during April and early May. However, it highlighted that consumer spending maintained a consistent upward trend, while the service sector experienced a moderate decline in the most recent reporting period.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. will disclose May's employment change figures on Thursday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for the same month on Friday and these reports are expected to reflect ongoing challenges in the US labor market. They could influence the Federal Reserve's decision and the dynamics of the US Dollar. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 32% odds of a rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.
Levels to watch
The NZD/USD has a clear bearish outlook for the short term, as per the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both in negative territory, and the pair trades below its main moving averages indicating that the sellers are in control.
The daily low at 0.5985 level remains the key support level for USD/NZD. If broken, the 0.5980 zone and the 0.5960 level could come into play. Furthermore, a move above the 0.6000 zone would fuel bullish momentum for the Kiwi, with next resistances at the psychological mark at 0.6050 and the 0.6100 level.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6213
|Daily SMA50
|0.6214
|Daily SMA100
|0.626
|Daily SMA200
|0.6152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6067
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6025
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6303
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6032
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
