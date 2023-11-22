- NZD/USD drops after hitting a two-day low in the 0.6020s.
- US inflation expectations rise, boosting Treasury yields a headwind for NZD/USD.
- NZD/USD's near-term trajectory hinges on upcoming Australian PMIs, with potential support above the crucial 0.6000 level.
The NZD/USD registers losses late in the North American session, snap three days of gains, and retreats toward the 0.6020s area after hitting a daily high of 0.6064. At the time of writing, the pair is losing 0.44%, printing a new two-day low.
Kiwi Dollar snaps three-day winning streak, influenced by US economic data
A rise in inflation expectations in the United States (US) was a green light to US Treasury bond yields, which averaged a rise of two basis points amongst the whole yield curve. The University of Michigan revealed that American households expect inflation for the next twelve months to hit 4.5%, up from 4.4%, while for five years stood at 3.2%. Regarding Consumer Sentiment, it improved a tick, though it trailed the previous reading.
Besides that, US unemployment claims for the last week fell compared to previous data, while Durable Goods Orders plunged sharply, suggesting the economy could weaken further, as sought by the US Federal Reserve.
Despite the rise in US bond yields, market participants have fully priced in 90 basis points of Fed rate cuts for the next year. Nevertheless, the release of the latest Fed minutes, witnessed the US central bank is keeping the door open for additional tightening.
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, the lack of economic data left NZD/USD traders leaning towards US Dollar dynamics and Australia and Chinese economic data. Ahead in the calendar, flash PMIs in Australia could lend a lifeline to the Kiwi Dollar (NZD), so the pair could remain above the 0.6000 figure.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, even though it has failed to conquer the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6093. Once that level is cleared, the NZD/USD could rally toward the next resistance area seen above the 0.6200 figure. On the other hand, if the pair surrenders the 0.6000 figure, further downside is expected, as sellers could challenge the 50-DMA at 0.5926.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.592
|Daily SMA50
|0.5925
|Daily SMA100
|0.5998
|Daily SMA200
|0.6094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6086
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6029
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6055
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5863
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
