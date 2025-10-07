TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD retreats from 200-day SMA/two-week top; slides to 0.5830 amid USD uptick

  • NZD/USD retreats from a nearly two-week high amid a modest USD uptick.
  • A cautious market mood also drives flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
  • Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown might cap the Greenback.
NZD/USD retreats from 200-day SMA/two-week top; slides to 0.5830 amid USD uptick
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair faces rejection near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 0.5845 region, or a nearly two-week high touched the previous day, and drifts lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5830 region, down 0.20% for the day, and now seem to have stalled the recent recovery from the lowest level since April set in September.

The US Dollar (USD) trades with a positive bias for the second consecutive day and continues to draw support from a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a cautious tone around the US equity futures further benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The USD uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, which, in turn, could act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the possibility of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in October and December stands at around 95% and 84%, respectively. Furthermore, concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown could potentially disrupt economic activity hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Hence, strong follow-through selling before is needed to confirm that the NZD/USD pair's upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so has run out of steam.

Meanwhile, rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) make it prudent to wait for a sustained strength and acceptance above the 200-day SMA hurdle before positioning for any further gains. Traders now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Thursday. Apart from this, FOMC Minutes on Wednesday could offer cues about rate cuts, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.16%-0.22%0.56%-0.08%-0.47%-0.19%-0.10%
EUR-0.16%-0.49%0.32%-0.28%-0.67%-0.39%-0.30%
GBP0.22%0.49%0.91%0.22%-0.18%0.10%0.19%
JPY-0.56%-0.32%-0.91%-0.59%-1.08%-0.82%-0.71%
CAD0.08%0.28%-0.22%0.59%-0.35%-0.12%-0.02%
AUD0.47%0.67%0.18%1.08%0.35%0.28%0.37%
NZD0.19%0.39%-0.10%0.82%0.12%-0.28%0.09%
CHF0.10%0.30%-0.19%0.71%0.02%-0.37%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers