NZD/USD retraces latest rally amid lack of fresh catalysts

- Global rush for commodities and welcome data at home stretched Kiwi recovery previously.
- Absence of data at home pushes traders to wait for the US data, political for fresh impulse, which in turn triggers the recent pullback.
Having benefitted from global central bank put and upbeat GDP data at home, the NZD/USD pair retraces latest gains while taking the rounds to 0.6580 at the start of Friday’s Asian trading session.
Not only the US Federal Reserve (Fed) but the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor and the Bank of England (BOE) were all singing the same bearish song.
As a result, global traders’ hunt for yields pushed them towards commodities, which in-turn helped Antipodeans. The US 10-year treasury yield slumped beneath 2.0% for the first time since November 2016 but recovered back to 2.023% by the press time.
Other than support form commodities, New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) gross domestic product (GDP) data also pleased the Kiwi buyers. The GDP growth grew past 2.4% forecast to match upwardly revised prior of 2.5% on a YoY basis while remaining unchanged at 0.6% growth on a quarterly basis.
Amid growing calls of the global recession, global media showed little concerns for the US-China trade developments whereas the absence of any major data from either the US or New Zealand also restricts the catalysts for Kiwi’s latest momentum.
Traders might concentrate on the US data during the later part of the day for fresh impulse. That includes monthly prints of Markit Purchasing Manager Indices (PMIs) for June, Existing Home Sales (May) and a speech from the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida.
Technical Analysis
While 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6595 acts as immediate upside barrier, pair’s slip beneath 21-day SMA figure of 0.6565 might not refrain from calling 0.6510 and 0.6480 back to the chart. Should the pair crosses 0.6595, 0.6610 and current month top near 0.6682 could become buyers’ favorites.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from high, comfortable at higher ground
The EUR/USD pair is trading close but below 1.1300, as the positive momentum was dented by deteriorating EU Consumer Confidence. Dollar remains weak post-Fed.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2700, Tories had the final two candidates
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been chosen as the two final candidates to replace PM May as Tory leader. Pound strong despite mixed Retail Sales and the BOE.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 107.50 amid escalating geopolitical tensions
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.47, the USD/JPYpair retraced a small portion of its daily fall but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.