''With very little local data out this week and the crucial “25 or 50” RBNZ MPS decision not due till next week, this week is likely to be another week shaped by global events, including the RBA decision tomorrow and Fed minutes on Thursday,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.

The DXY index, which measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies, was higher for the second straight day after two straight down days and is trading back near 98.50. This month’s cycle high near 99.418 should eventually be tested. The US dollar is bid in the open on Monday, now trading in the 98.60s.

On Friday, there was a miss on headline payrolls, but upward back revisions and a lower Unemployment Rate lifted the greenback. 431,000 jobs were added last month, below the estimates of 490,000, although data for February job increases were revised higher. However, the Unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020. This has supported the US dollar.

NZD/USD is holding near support at 0.6910 in the open, trading down some 0.10% after sliding from 0.6921 at the start of the session. The greenback is firm following Friday's mixed Nonfarm Payrolls that points to a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.