- NZD/USD edges lower on Tuesday, though the downside remains cushioned amid softer USD.
- Recession fears and US-China tensions seem to act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive kiwi.
- Sliding US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive and should help limit deeper losses.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and attracts some selling in the vicinity of the 0.6300 mark on Tuesday. The pair edges lower through the early European session and drops to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6270 region in the last hour.
Growing worries about a global economic downturn, along with US-China tensions over Taiwan, keep a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive kiwi. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar offers some support to the NZD/USD pair and should help limit any deeper losses.
The flight to safety continues to exert downward pressure on the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen undermining the greenback. That said, speculations that the Fed would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path, bolstered by Friday's upbeat US jobs report, support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
In fact, the markets are pricing in around 70% chances that the Fed would hike interest rates by 75 bps at its September meeting. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's remarks on Saturday, saying that the US central bank should consider more 75 bps hikes at coming meetings to bring inflation back down.
Hence, the market focus would remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Wednesday. The US CPI report would be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's policy path. This, in turn, would play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair.
In the meantime, traders might prefer to move on the sidelines amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases from the US. Even from a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so points to indecision among traders and warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.6282
|Daily SMA100
|0.6464
|Daily SMA200
|0.6637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6394
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
