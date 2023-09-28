NZD/USD remains flat below the mid-0.5900s amid China property market woes, eyes on US GDP data

- NZD/USD holds ground around 0.5937 after bouncing off the low of 0.5860 on Thursday.
- The upbeat US Durable Goods Orders boosts the US Dollar (USD) broadly,
- The fear of China's property market woes exerts some pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi.
- Traders await the US weekly Jobless Claims, US GDP for Q2, and Pending Home Sales.
The NZD/USD pair remains confined above the 0.5900 psychological support level during the early European session on Thursday. As of writing, the pair is up 0.25% on the day to trade at 0.5937.
Risk aversion dominated markets as investors assessed the narrative of a higher for longer rate in the US against the growth risks posed by the possibility of an imminent US government shutdown. However, market participants will closely monitor this week's speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. The less hawkish tone of officials may limit the USD's upside against its rivals.
About the data, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that US Durable Goods Orders rebounded in August, climbing 0.2% MoM from the previous reading's 5.6% drop, versus estimations of a 0.5% m/m drop. Furthermore, Durable Goods Orders Excluding Transportation grew by 0.4% m/m, above the 0.1% rise forecast. Core capital goods orders grew 0.9% from the previous month's figure of 0.4%, above the market expectation of 0%.
Earlier Thursday, the National Bank of New Zealand revealed that the nation’s ANZ Business Confidence for September rose to 1.5 from a 3.7 decline in August. Additionally, the ANZ Activity Outlook improved to 10.9 in September from 11.2% in the previous reading. The market anticipates the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to maintain the current monetary policy unchanged in next week’s policy meeting but expects the RBNZ would hike again in November’s meeting.
Apart from this, the fear of China's property market woes exert some pressure on the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD). On Thursday, Reuters reported that China’s Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan had been placed under police watch, raising fears about the cash-strapped developer's future amid mounting liquidation risk. It’s worth noting that Evergrande is the world's most indebted real estate developer, and it is at the heart of a property market crisis that is dragging down China's economic development.
Moving on, traders will focus on the US weekly Jobless Claims data, the third revision of growth number for the second quarter, and Pending Home Sales data due later in the American session on Thursday. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index report will be in the spotlight on Friday. The annual figure is expected to ease from 4.2% to 3.9%. These figures could give a clear direction for the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.5923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5921
|Daily SMA50
|0.5997
|Daily SMA100
|0.6085
|Daily SMA200
|0.6182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5958
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5899
|Previous Weekly High
|0.599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5894
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5895
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5868
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6013
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
