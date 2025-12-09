NZD/USD remains capped below 0.5790 amid a somewhat firmer US Dollar

The New Zealand Dollar is trading higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, yet upside attempts remain limited below Monday’s highs, at the 0.5790 area. The US Dollar has drawn some support due to the risk-averse reaction to the earthquake in Japan, and investors’ cautiousness ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.

News that a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the north of Japan on Monday, causing evacuations and a Tsunami alert, unleashed a risk-averse market reaction, pushing US Treasury yields higher and drawing the US Dollar higher with them.

Hopes of a Hawkish Fed message are lifting the USD

Apart from that, Wednesday’s Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision remains front and centre, and investors are anticipating a “hawkish cut”. With a quarter-point rate cut all but certain, Chairman Powell is expected to lift the bar for further monetary easing and hint at a pause in the first months of 2026, which is providing some support to the US Dollar.

The New Zealand Dollar, on the other hand, remains buoyed by the strong trade figures released by China on Monday. China is New Zealand's major trade partner, and reported a trade surplus exceeding USD 1 trillion in November, driven by a 5.9% year-on-year increase in exports. These figures have boosted confidence in the World’s second-largest economy and improved expectations for New Zealand’s economic outlook.

In the calendar today, the focus will be on the US JOLTS Job Openings, which are expected to have remained steady at 7.2 million in September and October, little changed from the 7.22 million seen in August.