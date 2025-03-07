NZD/USD remains below 0.5750 ahead of China’s trade balance

- NZD/USD holds losses due to market caution ahead of the release of China's trade data on Friday.
- Trump exempted Mexican and Canadian goods under the USMCA from his proposed 25% tariffs.
- US NFP is expected to increase to 160K in February, up from January’s softer reading of 143K.
NZD/USD halts its four-day losing streak, trading around 0.5730 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair encounters challenges as market caution prevails ahead of the release of China's trade data and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later today.
Meanwhile, traders remain focused on global trade developments, as Canada postpones its planned second round of retaliatory tariffs on US products until April 2. This decision follows US President Donald Trump’s exemption of Mexican and Canadian goods under the USMCA from his proposed 25% tariffs.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 1 dropped to 221K, compared to 242K in the previous week, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This figure came in below the market consensus of 235K. US NFP is expected to show a modest rebound in job growth. Projections suggest net job additions will rise to 160K in February, up from January’s subdued 143K.
According to MUFG Bank analysts, expectations are increasing that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may prioritize addressing slowing economic growth over elevated inflation in response to US tariffs, which could weigh on the US Dollar. A recent decline in consumer confidence indicates growing household concerns over the inflationary impact of tariffs and economic risks stemming from rising policy uncertainty in the United States (US).
The NZD/USD pair strengthened after Chinese officials pledged additional stimulus beyond the fiscal spending measures outlined in the government’s annual work report released on Wednesday. Given China’s position as New Zealand’s largest trading partner, this development provided support for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
China’s Finance Minister, Lan Foan, stated that the government remains open to further stimulus if the economy struggles to meet its 5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target. Additionally, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng reaffirmed a dovish stance on interest rates, stating that interest rate and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) cuts will be implemented “at an appropriate time.”
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains subdued following China Trade Balance data
The Australian Dollar remains subdued against the US Dollar for the second consecutive day on Friday. The AUD/USD pair holds losses following the release of China's Trade Balance data. Traders shift their focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report later in the North American session.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen stands firm near a multi-month high against a broadly weaker USD
The Japanese Yen continues to be underpinned by increasing bets for more BoJ rate hikes. Trade tariff jitters and the risk-off mood further seem to underpin demand for the safe-haven JPY. Expectations for further policy easing by the Fed weigh on the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
Gold price remains depressed ahead of US NFP; trade jitters to limit losses
Gold price trades with negative bias for the second straight day, though a combination of factors continues to act as a tailwind ahead of the crucial US NFP report later this Friday. Rising trade tensions continue to weigh on investors' sentiment.
Bitcoin: President Trump confirms new BTC policy, Sacks blames Democrats for 195,000 BTC sell-off
Bitcoin price dipped 5% to hit $85,000 on Monday, as skittish sentiment around US Trade policy and Non-Farm Payrolls data introduced fresh volatility ahead of the White House Crypto Summit.
Make Europe great again? Germany’s fiscal shift is redefining the European investment playbook
For years, Europe has been synonymous with slow growth, fiscal austerity, and an overreliance on monetary policy to keep its economic engine running. But a major shift is now underway. Germany, long the poster child of fiscal discipline, is cracking open the purse strings, and the ripple effects could be huge.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.