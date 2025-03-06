NZD/USD refreshes weekly high near 0.5750 as China promises additional stimulus

NZD/USD refreshes weekly high near 0.5750 as the New Zealand Dollar strengthens after Chinese officials left the door for additional monetary stimulus.

PBOC Pan Gongsheng indicated that more interest rate cuts are on the table.

Easing Trump tariff fears have diminished the risk premium of the US Dollar.

The NZD/USD pair posts a fresh weekly high to near 0.5750 in Thursday’s European session. The Kiwi pair exhibits strength as Chinese officials have promised to provide additional stimulus over fiscal spending announced in the government’s annual work report released on Wednesday.

China’s Finance Minister Lan Foan said that the government has left doors open for more stimulus if officials see the economy failing to meet the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target of 5%. Additionally, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng reiterated a dovish stance on interest rates. We will cut interest rates and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) “at an appropriate time”, Gongsheng said.

On Wednesday, the Chinese government guided a proactive fiscal policy approach and announced that the government will issue 1.3 trillion Chinese yuan (CNY) in ultra-long special T bonds in 2025.

The scenario of an Improvement in China’s economic outlook accelerates the appeal of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), knowing that the Kiwi economy relies heavily on exports to China.

New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.23% -0.65% 0.05% 0.12% -0.10% -0.30% EUR -0.04% 0.18% -0.69% 0.00% 0.09% -0.14% -0.34% GBP -0.23% -0.18% -0.84% -0.18% -0.09% -0.31% -0.52% JPY 0.65% 0.69% 0.84% 0.66% 0.75% 0.49% 0.32% CAD -0.05% -0.00% 0.18% -0.66% 0.09% -0.15% -0.35% AUD -0.12% -0.09% 0.09% -0.75% -0.09% -0.23% -0.43% NZD 0.10% 0.14% 0.31% -0.49% 0.15% 0.23% -0.19% CHF 0.30% 0.34% 0.52% -0.32% 0.35% 0.43% 0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Meanwhile, a significant weakness in the US Dollar (USD) has meaningfully contributed to strength in the Kiwi pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 104.00, the lowest level seen in four months.

The US Dollar weakens as investors expect United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda won’t be much more disruptive than what they had anticipated earlier. On Wednesday, the White House reported that the President will provide a one-month exemption from 25% tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico, which were imposed on Tuesday.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published on Friday.