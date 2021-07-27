NZD/USD refreshes session lows amid risk-off mood

- NZD/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Tuesday amid resurgent USD demand.
- COVID-19 woes weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- Tumbling US bond yields might act as a headwind for the buck and help limit losses.
The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.6945 region during the early European session.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the NZD/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling and erased its modest gains recorded over the past two sessions. The intraday slide was exclusively sponsored by a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand amid a fresh bout of the risk-aversion trade.
Investors remain worried that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp fall in the equity markets and provided a goodish lift to the traditional safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse in the markets triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This might act as a headwind for the USD and hold traders from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the NZD/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus to the perceived riskier kiwi.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6955
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.7005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6984
|Daily SMA50
|0.7086
|Daily SMA100
|0.7113
|Daily SMA200
|0.7087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides from 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, falling as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.38 as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...